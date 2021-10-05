BJP only party which has rejected politics of caste, nepotism, appeasement: JP Nadda

New Delhi: The BJP is the only party in the country which has rejected the politics of caste, nepotism, appeasement and corruption, its president JP Nadda said Tuesday (October 5). Addressing the first National Executive Meeting of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Nadda described youths as a catalyst of change and lauded the work done by the Yuva Morcha workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other top BJP leaders also addressed the meeting.

The BJP said in a statement that Nadda lauded BJYM president Tejasvi Surya for his leadership during the difficult time of the pandemic. Nadda said while other political organisations went under isolation during the time of crisis "our BJYM workers were on the streets helping people".

Nadda further said the BJP is the only organisation in the country which has rejected the politics of caste, nepotism, appeasement and corruption.

Saying that every BJP worker is a carrier of its ideology, party general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh asked the young members to work for the organisation.

"We all are co-travellers on the path of our ideology. When there are carriers of ideology, there is no reason why our organisation's ideology is left behind," he said. He further said it is vital to have actual youth in the Yuva Morcha, unlike other parties.

