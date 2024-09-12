A row erupted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for Ganpati Puja celebrations. PM Modi's visit drew criticism from the leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA. Reacting to PM Modi's visit to Chandrachud's home, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that such visits cast doubts in the minds of people. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted to the opposition's criticism, saying that "attending Ganesh Pooja is no crime".

On Wednesday, PM Modi took part in the Ganpati Puja festivities at Chandrachud's residence in Delhi. The Chief Justice and his wife, Kalpana Das, welcomed the PM, who was wearing traditional Maharashtrian attire for the celebrations.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi attended the Ganesh Puja celebrations at the residence of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/VqHsuobqh6 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

PM Modi took to social media platform X and shared a video of the celebrations, which did not go down well with the opposition. Raut said that the CJI should distance himself from the case where the Uddhav Thackeray faction had challenged the decision of the Maharashtra Speaker recognising the Eknath Shinde camp as the real Shiv Sena.

"Our case of Maharashtra... the hearing is going on before CJI Chandrachud, so we have doubts if we will get justice because the PM is the other party in the case. The Chief Justice should distance himself from this case because his relation with the other party in the case is openly visible. Will CJI Chandrachud be able to give us justice in such a situation?" the Shiv Sena MP said.

#WATCH | On PM Modi visiting CJI DY Chandrachud's residence for Ganpati Poojan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, " Ganpathi festival is going on, people visit each other's houses. I don't have info regarding how many houses PM visited so far...but PM went to CJI's house… pic.twitter.com/AVp26wl7Yz — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2024

In a post on X, Raut shared a list of recent cases where the Supreme Court has not given a desirable verdict for the opposition. He also mentioned the apex court's suo motu cognisance of the Kolkata RG Kar rape and murder case and the bail hearing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "One should understand the chronology to understand all such cases," Raut said in the post.

Irked by PM Modi's visit, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also took a jibe at the CJI. "After the festivities are over, hopefully the CJI will deem fit and be slightly freer to conclude the hearing on Maharashtra and the blatant disregard of Article 10 of the Constitution in Maharashtra. Oh wait, elections are round the corner anyway, it can be adjourned for another day," she said in a post on X.

In response to Opposition's flak, the BJP came down heavily and recounted events of the past and asked if the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) did not attend the Iftar party hosted by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in the national capital, Lok Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "They do not have any objection to the prime minister meeting the chief justice of India but Ganpati Puja," he said, and accused the leaders of the opposition of indulging in politics.

"I am surprised that if the prime minister meets the chief justice of India, you raise an objection. But when he (Rahul Gandhi) meets (US lawmaker) Illhan Omar, who is with Pok, in America, you have no objection," he further stated.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also slammed the Congress for criticising PM Modi's visit to CJI's residence. "The entire Congress and Communist ecosystem is in a twist after PM Modi attended Ganpati Poojan at CJI DY Chandrachud's residence. The same suspects held it as an epitome of secularism when Dr Manmohan Singh hosted Iftar parties and then CJI would attend," he said in a post on X.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also lashed out at the opposition, saying that attending Ganesh Pooja is no crime and the judiciary and politicians share stage on several occasions.

"Attending Ganesh Pooja is no crime On many occasions judiciary and politicians share stage On auspicious functions, marriages, programs - but if PM attends it at house of CJI , Uddhav Sena MP doubts integrity of CJI & SC. Congress ecosystem attacks SC like Rahul Gandhi did in past It’s shameful contempt of court & abusing judiciary," he said.