'BJP orchestrates attacks on Army for electoral gains': Bihar Minister claims party will be wiped out in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Patna: Amid a row over Ramcharitmanas and Ramayana, Bihar cooperative minister Surendra Prasad Yadav made controversial remarks against BJP, claiming that the party stages attacks on the Indian Army to win elections. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader's remarks come after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that BJP will return to power in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "BJP will be wiped out. When elections come, BJP attacks the Army. This time, it seems the BJP will attack some country," Surendra Prasad Yadav said. Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chairmanship of JP Nadda, the BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a greater majority than in 2019.

Shah said this at the two-day meeting of the BJP's national executive that ended on Tuesday at the convention center of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in the national capital.

Also Read: RJD leader says Ramayana has garbage in it; BJP hits back alleging 'constant chot on Hindu astha'

Earlier this month, RJD leader and Bihar minister Chandrashekhar triggered a huge controversary after he said that "Ramcharitmanas spreads hatred in society". The RJD leader made the remarks when he was addressing the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda open university. Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan was also present at the event.

#WATCH | BJP will be wiped out. When elections come, BJP attacks the Army. This time, it seems the BJP will attack some country: Bihar Minister Surendra Prasad Yadav on Amit Shah's statement of BJP returning to power in 2024 (17.01) pic.twitter.com/yWeKviGziy — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

Another RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari last week said there is a lot of kooda karkat (garbage) in Ramanaya along with diamonds and pearls. He said, "I agree in this way that it (Ramayana) has diamonds and pearls as well as garbage... If you talk like this that Ramayana only spreads hatred, then I personally do not agree with that opinion."