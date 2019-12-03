BJP Parliamentary party meeting today; PM Narendra Modi, Pragya Thakur to remain absent

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will on Tuesday hold a Parliamentary Party meeting at around 9:30 am at the Parliament Library Building. The party will plan its strategy for the remainder of Winter Season which ends on December 13. In the meeting, the BJP is also expected to discuss recent controversial remarks made by its leaders bringing shame to the party.

BJP MP Pragya Thakur, whose recent remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse were expunged by the Chair, has been barred by the party leadership from attending the weekly meeting of its lawmakers during Parliament sessions.

After an uproar over her statement in Lok Sabha, Pragya Thakur was sacked as a member of a consultative committee to the defence ministry for her comments. She later issued a clarification in the House saying that she had not called Godse a patriot and expressed apology if someone had been hurt by her remarks.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend the meeting as he will be in Jharkhand to address election rallies. PM Modi is scheduled to address two rallies today in Khoonti and Jamshedpur in the 81-member House where assembly where five-phase assembly election is underway.