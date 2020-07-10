हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sheikh Wasim Bari

BJP pays tribute to slain party leader Sheikh Wasim Bari, his brother and father

A 'Shradhanjali Karyakram' was organized remembering their important contributions towards society.

BJP pays tribute to slain party leader Sheikh Wasim Bari, his brother and father

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir unit on Friday paid rich floral tributes to former BJP president of Bandipora district Sheikh Wasim Bari, his brother Umer Bashir and his father Bashir Ahmad, who were shot dead by terrorists on July 8.

A 'Shradhanjali Karyakram' was organized remembering their important contributions towards society. While paying tribute, BJP leaders from Kashmir expressed deep pain over the incident.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said the desperate propagators of terrorism from across the border are turning towards the ghastly act. He said that the BJP fully stands by the side of the family in this difficult hour. He said that nobody can fill the void caused by the death of precious lives and the BJP will make sure that the culprits are brought to books and dealt with.
 
Raina expressed heartfelt sympathy to grief-stricken family members of slain BJP leaders and reiterated that party will neither forgive nor forget the sacrifice of Wasim. "He was a true patriot who always used his efforts in strengthening nationalism in Kashmir. He was a tiger of our party and those who killed him will not be spared," Raina said.

Hitting out at the neighbouring country, BJP leader said, “Pakistan is leaving no stone unturned to destabilize peace in Kashmir. The fresh killing incident of political workers in the Bandipora area of Kashmir should be seen in this context."

Tags:
Sheikh Wasim BariJammu and Kashmir terrorismJammu and Kashmir terroristsUmer Bashir and his father Bashir AhmadBJP Jammu and Kashmir terrorist groups
Next
Story

Bihar, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya to witness heavy rains on Friday, IMD issues red alert
  • 7,93,802Confirmed
  • 21,604Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M55S

Vikas Dubey Encounter: UP Police's model of 'instant justice'?