BJP pays tribute to slain party leader Sheikh Wasim Bari, his brother and father

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir unit on Friday paid rich floral tributes to former BJP president of Bandipora district Sheikh Wasim Bari, his brother Umer Bashir and his father Bashir Ahmad, who were shot dead by terrorists on July 8.

A 'Shradhanjali Karyakram' was organized remembering their important contributions towards society. While paying tribute, BJP leaders from Kashmir expressed deep pain over the incident.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said the desperate propagators of terrorism from across the border are turning towards the ghastly act. He said that the BJP fully stands by the side of the family in this difficult hour. He said that nobody can fill the void caused by the death of precious lives and the BJP will make sure that the culprits are brought to books and dealt with.



Raina expressed heartfelt sympathy to grief-stricken family members of slain BJP leaders and reiterated that party will neither forgive nor forget the sacrifice of Wasim. "He was a true patriot who always used his efforts in strengthening nationalism in Kashmir. He was a tiger of our party and those who killed him will not be spared," Raina said.

Hitting out at the neighbouring country, BJP leader said, “Pakistan is leaving no stone unturned to destabilize peace in Kashmir. The fresh killing incident of political workers in the Bandipora area of Kashmir should be seen in this context."