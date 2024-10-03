Advertisement
'BJP People Spread Hatred': Rahul Attacks Saffron Camp In Haryana, Bats For 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan'

Nuh witnessed incidents of violence last year after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob, leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 06:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, in Nuh district. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi In Haryana: Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the grand old party will not let the "hatred" being spread by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the basis of religion, language, and caste. Gandhi, who was addressing a public meeting in Nuh, appealed to the people of Haryana to oust the ruling party in the Assembly polls.

On the last day of campaigning for the assembly polls, which are slated for October 5, the Congress MP said that the fight is between 'mohabbat' (love) and 'nafrat' (hatred). The Congress spreads love while the BJP spreads "hatred," he said.

During the rally, Gandhi attacked the saffron party, saying that wherever the BJP people go, they spread hatred. "The most important thing is brotherhood. Wherever the BJP and RSS people go, they spread hatred. In whichever state they go, somewhere they talk about language, somewhere they talk about religion, and somewhere they speak about caste," he said.

"Hatred has to be ended. India is not a country of hatred; it is the country of 'mohabbat'. And you have shown this to the entire country," he further stated.

India is the country of 'mohabbat ki dukan', not 'nafrat ka bazaar', Rahul Gandhi said. "We will not let this hatred win in the country. Love, brotherhood, and unity will win in the country," he stated.

"With hatred, the country gets weakened. Hatred spreads sorrow and fear. It is only love that is an antidote to hatred. Love spreads brotherhood, and with love, the country progresses. We talk about love, but they (BJP) spread hatred and try to break the country," the Lok Sabha LoP further stated.

During the election rally, Gandhi held a copy of the Constitution. He said that it has protected the rights of the poor, farmers, and labourers but "the BJP and the RSS were hell-bent on attacking the Constitution."

"The fight is about this. If the Constitution does not remain, then you, the poor, would not have anything. Your land, money, and water will vanish. These will go into the hands of select 20–25 people," he said. The counting of votes for the Assembly polls will take place on October 8.

(With PTI Inputs)

