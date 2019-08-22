close

BJP

BJP plans nationwide public awareness campaign on Article 370 from September

The campaign will be organised in 370 places and the big meeting will be conducted in 35 big cities. Two committees have been formed for the preparation of the program which will be headed by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

BJP plans nationwide public awareness campaign on Article 370 from September

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to begin Jan Jagaran Abhiyan-public awareness campaign and Sampark Abhiyan on Article 370 from September 1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, working president JP Nadda, senior ministers, chief ministers and others will participate in this program which will run from September 1-30.

Live TV

In the Sampark Abhiyan, two highly prominent people from different regions across the country will explain why Article 370 was abrogated and what will be the result, for this Amit Shah and JP Nadda and big leaders will meet the prominent personalities.

Under the Jan Jagaran Abhiyan, there will be public awareness in 370 places across the country, small gatherings will be rallies and many campaigns will be carried out.

