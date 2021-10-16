हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh polls 2022

BJP plans PM Modi's massive rally in Varanasi ahead for 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls

Sources in the party said that the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP is working on dates with the Prime Minister`s Office to finalise the massive gathering in his Lok Sabha constituency.

File photo

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to organise a massive rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh`s Varanasi soon.

The move comes days after Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a huge gathering in Kashi on October 10. Sources stated that the BJP hopes that the Prime Minister`s rally in Varanasi is expected to boost its chances in the state.

Many in the party believe that having the Prime Minister address the people of Kashi will neutralise the "little" buzz that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra`s visit had created.

"There was a significant crowd in the rally that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed. It has concerned few in the party. However, it must be noted that no one can ever match the popularity of PM Modi," stated a senior party leader.

Leaders in the party believe that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra`s effect on the voters is expected to be negligible. "If Congress does better in UP the votes will be divided. However, we should never be happy with the opposition doing better. There is a concern as well," said a highly placed leader in the party.

The party is closely looking at her effect on the Brahmin voters, a community that traditionally votes for both the parties, sources added.

While the BJP state unit is wary of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra`s impact after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident among voters, it hopes that PM`s rally is expected to turn the tide in favour of the BJP.

"The political atmosphere is charged any change has to be minutely analysed," added another senior leader. The Assembly polls in UP are expected to take place in early next year. There are 403 Assembly seats out of which BJP managed to win 312 constituencies. 

Tags:
Uttar Pradesh polls 2022BJPCongressNarendra ModiVaranasi
