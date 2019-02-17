BJP President Amit Shah vows to avenge the sacrifices of CRPF personnel

LAKHIMPUR: Reiterating the stand of Narendra Modi's government, BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday said that sacrifices of the 40 CRPF jawans, who lost their lives in a terror attack on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir, would not go in vain.

The BJP President that the BJP-led government at the Centre is not like the Congress-led government of the past and we would not allow terrorists to succeed in their nefarious designs.

Addressing a rally in Assam's Lakhimpur, Shah said the Pakistan-backed terrorists, who were involved in the cowardly attack, would pay their price for their heinous acts.

"This cowardly act was done by Pakistani terrorists. Their (jawans') sacrifices will not go in vain, because there is no Congress government at the Centre. It is BJP government and the Narendra Modi government will not compromise on any security issue," he added.

Shah also paid tributes to Assam's Maneswar Basumatary, who also died in the attack.

BJP President Amit Shah in Lakhimpur,Assam: I pay my tributes to Assam's son Maneswar Basumatary, along with the other CRPF personnel. Their sacrifice won't go in vain as it's not the Congress government which is at the Centre, it is the BJP which is at the Centre. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/Y7F3K2HXrr — ANI (@ANI) 17 February 2019

The senior BJP leader took a dig at both the Congress and its former ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), remarking that both the parties failed to take any steps to implement the Assam Accord though they remained in power for most of the period since signing of the pact in 1985, PTI reported.

"We will not allow Assam to become another Kashmir. That is why we have brought NRC (National Register of Citizens). We will deport each and every infiltrator with the help of NRC. We are committed to that," Shah was quoted as saying by PTI.

Referring to the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was not tabled by the Centre in Rajya Sabha, Shah said some political parties speared misinformation about the Bill in Assam and other parts of the Northeast.

"It was not only for Northeast, but for all refugees in entire country. The way demography is changing in Assam, without the Citizenship Bill, the people of the state will be in big danger," he added.

CRPF lost 40 soldiers in a suicide attack by a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist on Thursday afternoon in Awantipora's Lethpora area while several others have been critically injured. The force has already launched a full Court of Inquiry (CoI) into the attack and also asked all its personnel and formations stationed in Jammu and Kashmir to maintain high vigil alert and be fully prepared.

(with PTI inputs)