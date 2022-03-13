हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2022

Rahul Gandhi should be Congress party president: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's big statement

Suggesting Rahul Gandhi's name for Congress party president, Rajasthan CM said, "Gandhi family is important for Congress' unity."

Rahul Gandhi should be Congress party president: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot&#039;s big statement
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Sunday (March 13) accused BJP of presenting Congress as a Muslim party and said in times of polls, religion comes first for BJP. "Politics of polarisation is easier. BJP propagated Congress as a Muslim party on social media. Our way is to maintain the integrity and unity of the country. During polls, religion comes to the forefront while issues of inflation and jobs take a back seat for BJP," said Gehlot.

Emphasizing Gandhi family's importance for the Congress party, Rajasthan CM said suggested Rahul Gandhi's name for party president. "Rahul Gandhi should become the party president. For the last 3 decades, nobody from the Gandhi family became a PM or a minister. It is significant to understand that the Gandhi family is important for Congress' unity," said Gehlot. 

Commenting on Congress' loss in 2022 Assembly polls in the state of Punjab Gehlot said, "In 2017, Congress was united and we won. After Channi became the CM the environment was conducive too but it was our mistake that due to internal conflict we lost Assembly elections in Punjab."

Meanwhile, Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is being held at the AICC office to discuss the poll debacle in 5 states and the current political situation.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
assembly elections 2022RajasthanAshok GehlotRahul GandhiBJPCongress
Next
Story

How AIMIM helped BJP win UP polls

Must Watch

PT20M11S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 'No matter how many troops Russia sends, Ukraine will win', says Zelensky