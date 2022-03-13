Rahul Gandhi should be Congress party president: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's big statement

New Delhi: Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Sunday (March 13) accused BJP of presenting Congress as a Muslim party and said in times of polls, religion comes first for BJP. "Politics of polarisation is easier. BJP propagated Congress as a Muslim party on social media. Our way is to maintain the integrity and unity of the country. During polls, religion comes to the forefront while issues of inflation and jobs take a back seat for BJP," said Gehlot.

Emphasizing Gandhi family's importance for the Congress party, Rajasthan CM said suggested Rahul Gandhi's name for party president. "Rahul Gandhi should become the party president. For the last 3 decades, nobody from the Gandhi family became a PM or a minister. It is significant to understand that the Gandhi family is important for Congress' unity," said Gehlot.

Commenting on Congress' loss in 2022 Assembly polls in the state of Punjab Gehlot said, "In 2017, Congress was united and we won. After Channi became the CM the environment was conducive too but it was our mistake that due to internal conflict we lost Assembly elections in Punjab."

Meanwhile, Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is being held at the AICC office to discuss the poll debacle in 5 states and the current political situation.

