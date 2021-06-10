हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Election Commission

BJP received Rs 785 crore in donations, five times more than Congress in 2019-20

The top contributors for the BJP included electoral trusts, corporates and party leaders.

Representational Image
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party received over Rs 785 crore in donations from electoral trusts, corporate and individuals in 2019-20, which is the highest amount of funds received by any political party in India.

The amount received is about five times more than what Congress got in the same period. The Congress party received Rs 139 crore that year.

The Election Commission put the information regarding BJP’s funding on its website this week. The party had submitted its contribution report to the commission in February this year.

The top contributors for the BJP included electoral trusts, corporates and party leaders. Among the leaders who made the contribution included Piyush Goyal, Pema Khandu, Kirron Kher and Raman Singh.

ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, Rare Enterprises, Ambuja Cement, Lodha Developers and Motilal Oswal were some of the corporate houses that contributed to the party fund.

New Democratic Electoral Trust, Prudent Electoral Trust, Jankalyan Electoral Trust and Triumph Electoral Trust also made significant contributions.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress received Rs 8 crore, CPI got Rs 1.3 crore and CPI (M) received Rs 19.7 crore as contributions.

Notably, the contribution report only mentions donations above Rs 20,000.

Election CommissionBharatiya Janata PartyElectoral fundingelectoral bonds
