BJP Releases Another Episode Of 'Congress Files', Highlights 2012 Coal Scam

New Delhi: A day after releasing Episode 2, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released Episode 3 of its 'Congress Files' series and highlighted the 2012 Coal Block Allotment Scam. In the video, the saffron party claimed that India suffered a loss of Rs 1,86,000 crore as a result of the coal scandal.

"When Manmohan Singh became Prime Minister for the second time, he made various promises, but Congress's scams garnered headlines at the time," the video message said.

Earlier in Episode 2 of 'Congress Files', the BJP had highlighted former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor's statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), referring to a FATF report, in which he had claimed that he was pushed to buy an MF Husain painting from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Rs 2 crore.

The video showed that Kapoor was promised Padma Bhushan -- one of the country's top civilian awards -- in exchange.

Congress Files के दूसरे एपिसोड में देखिए,



पेंटिंग के नाम पर उगाही और पद्म भूषण देने के वादे की कहानी... pic.twitter.com/ASBDuCSRIu — BJP (@BJP4India) April 3, 2023

According to the video, Rana Kapoor was forced to write to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to purchase the painting. He stated that the money received in exchange for the painting was utilised to treat Sonia Gandhi.

The first episode, which was released on Sunday, showed the grand old party's alleged track history of corruption and scams in the country. "After 70 years of rule, the Congress has stolen the people for Rs 48,20,69,00,00,000," it said.

“At least 24 INS Vikrant, 300 Rafale jets, and 1000 Mangal Missions could have been made or purchased using the amount looted by Congress. But the country had to bear the cost of Congress’ corruption, and it lagged behind in the race of progress," the message in the video read.