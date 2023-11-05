BJP Releases Fifth List For Rajasthan Polls; Drops Sitting MLA, Fields New Faces

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today released its fifth list consisting of 15 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly election 2023. The list includes some fresh faces while a sitting MLA has been dropped. The party has opted to replace the incumbent MLA, Dharmnarayan Joshi, from Mawli (Udaipur) with K G Paliwal as their new candidate.

Several fresh faces have been introduced by the party, including Gopal Sharma in the Civil Lines constituency and Ravi Nayyar in Adarsh Nagar.

In the party's third list released on November 2, Poonam Kanwar Bhati, daughter-in-law of former minister Devi Singh Bhati, was initially nominated. However, in the latest list, she has been substituted by her son, Anshuman Singh Bhati, in the Kolayat seat.

Other notable candidates include Amit Chaudhary in Hanumangarh, Chandramohan Batvada in Kishanpole, Vijay Bansal in Bharatpur, former MLAs Rajkumar Rinwa in Sardarshahar, Prahlad Gunjal in Kota North, and Babu Singh Rathore in Shergarh.

Additionally, the party has revealed its candidates for the Shahpura, Rajakhera, Masuda, Pipalda, and Baran-Atru constituencies.

With the fifth list, the party has so far announced candidates for 198 out of 200 seats in the state. The last date for filing nomination is November 6 while the polling will be held on on November 25. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.