BJP Releases First Candidate List For Delhi Assembly Elections; Nominates Parvesh Verma Against Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly Polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The party nominated former West Delhi MP Parves to contest against AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi.

Delhi | BJP releases its first list of the candidates for #DelhiElection2025



Parvesh Verma to contest from New Delhi assembly seat against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal; Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot from Bijwasan, Arvinder… pic.twitter.com/jcvaW418U8 — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2025



The party has nominated Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot from Bijwasan, Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar from upcoming Delhi polls.

