Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2839430https://zeenews.india.com/india/bjp-releases-first-candidate-list-for-delhi-assembly-elections-nominates-parvesh-verma-against-kejriwal-2839430.html
NewsIndia
DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

BJP Releases First Candidate List For Delhi Assembly Elections; Nominates Parvesh Verma Against Kejriwal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2025, 01:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BJP Releases First Candidate List For Delhi Assembly Elections; Nominates Parvesh Verma Against Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly Polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.  The party nominated former West Delhi MP Parves to contest against AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi.

 

 


The party has nominated Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot from Bijwasan, Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar from upcoming Delhi polls.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK