MAHARASHTRA ELECTIONS

BJP Releases First List of 99 Candidates For Maharashtra Elections: Fadnavis Fielded From Nagpur South West

In the run up to the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of 99 candidates, positioning several prominent leaders in key constituencies. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BJP Releases First List of 99 Candidates For Maharashtra Elections: Fadnavis Fielded From Nagpur South West Image: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of 99 candidates ahead of the Maharashtra assembly election, positioning several prominent leaders in key constituencies. Among the major names, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest from his stronghold of Nagpur South West, while state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule will fight from Kamthi.

The list also includes senior ministers such as Girish Mahajan, who will contest from Jamner, and Sudhir Mungantiwar from Ballarpur. Both are well-known figures in the state cabinet and have held important portfolios in the government.

One of the more notable choices is Sreejaya Ashok Chavan, who will contest from Bhokar, signaling a mix of experienced candidates and fresh faces. Ashish Shelar, a prominent figure in Mumbai politics, will compete from Vandre West, a key constituency in the city. Additionally, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, another veteran, has been given the ticket for the posh Malabar Hill area, while Rahul Narwekar will contest from Colaba.

In the Satara region, Chhatrapati Shivendra Raje Bhosale, a member of the royal family, will fight for the seat, reinforcing the BJP's influence in the district.

Here's the first list of BJP candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections: 

More details awaited.

