Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP releases list of 6 more candidates for UP MLC elections; names Shahnawaz Hussain its MLC candidate from Bihar

Polling for 12 legislative council seats in UP will be held on January 28. 

Representational Image
Representational Image

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (January 16, 2021) released the list of six more candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. The list included Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Govind Narayan Shukla, Salil Bishnoi, Ashwini Tyagi, Dharmveer Prajapati, and Surendra Chaudhary.

BJP also named former Union minister and BJP's national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain as the MLC candidate from Bihar.

So far, the ruling party in UP has announced a total of 10 candidates. 

The other four candidates are the state's BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh, UP's Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma and Laxman Acharya.

Polling for 12 legislative council seats in UP will be held on January 28 and the last date for nomination is January 18. 

On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party has also announced two candidates - Ahmed Hasan and Rajendra Chaudhary, whereas, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Congress are yet to field their candidates.

Notably, the MLC polls are considered to be elections that decide the new political equations in Uttar Pradesh.

COVID-19 UK strain cases rises to 116 in India

