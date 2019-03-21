BJP releases list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly poll

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its list candidates for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly elections.

In Sikkim, the BJP has released the second list with 12 candidates while for Arunachal Pradesh the party has released the first list with six names. The names of the candidates were released after the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the party approved the names at a meeting.

Bharatiya Janata Party releases list of 18 candidates for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly elections; 6 names from Arunachal Pradesh and 12 from Sikkim. pic.twitter.com/XjEIeaLdt8 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2019

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and all other CEC members, ANI reported.

The polling for all 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh will take place on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha poll. In Sikkim also, the Assembly election will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha poll on April 11. The Sikkim legislative assembly has 32 seats.

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (United) on Thursday also released its first list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly election. It is to be noted that this would be maiden entry of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party in the electoral politics of the northeastern state.

JD(U)'s Chairman of North East Executive Council (NEEC), Senchumo Lotha, released the first list of candidates. The party has given ticket to former MLA Tani Loffa from the Seppa West assembly constituency in East Kameng district. It also fielded four new faces, including Hayeng Mangfi from Chayan Tajo constituency, Topin Ete (Aalo West), Dana Takio (Bordumsa-Diyun) and Dongru Sionju from Bomdila constituency.

(with ANI inputs)