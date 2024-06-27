BJP Releases PM Modi’s Prediction Video After Sam Pitroda Returns As Overseas Congress Chief

Following the reappointment of Sam Pitroda as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju mocked the Congress party on Wednesday, remarking that Prime Minister Modi had already anticipated this move.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Congress party of betraying the trust of people as Pitroda assumed his previous role soon after the elections.

The allegations came after the INC announced the re-appointment of Sam Pitroda as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, with the assurance that he would not give any statement that "in the future leaves room for controversies to arise."

Rijuju’s remarked that the Prime Minister already anticipated this; sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Prime Minister Modi ji has already said! Rahul Gandhi Ji's adviser, who said, South Indians look like Africans, North-Eastern people look Chinese, West Indians are like Arabs & North Indian are whites is reinstated. We are not surprised as PM Narendra Modi ji had predicted."

Along with the text, the Union Minister also posted an old video of Prime Minister Modi, in which he asserted that Sam Pitroda's controversial statements are not accidental but rather a deliberate strategy by the Congress party to stir up new issues in the country.

In the video shared by Rijuju, PM can be heard saying, "I don't believe he does it voluntarily because he is suspended from the party following his contentious remarks and then reappears in the party's mainstream a few days later. The Congress party is well recognised for using this tactic to sow doubt, alter the environment, and introduce fresh problems to the country. They often deploy these tactics from time to time."

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress General Secretary for Communications Jairam Ramesh announced that Sam Pitroda was reappointed as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with the understanding that he would refrain from making any statements in the future that could lead to controversies.

An AICC release earlier in the day announced that the Congress President has immediately reappointed Sam Pitroda as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress.