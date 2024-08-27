BJP Releases Second Candidate List for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls

Jammu and Kashmir Election 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, which will be conducted in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 4. The second list has names of 29 candidates for the second and the third phase. The first list had 15 names. With this, the party has announced a total of 44 candidates out of the total 90 seats.

In the second phase, the party has nominated candidates for various constituencies:

Habba Kadal - Ashok Bhat

Gulabgarh (ST) - Mohammad Akram Chaudhary

Reasi - Kuldeep Raj Dubey

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi - Baldev Raj Sharma

Kalakote-Sunderbani - Thakur Randhir Singh

Budhal (ST) - Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali

Thannamandi (ST) - Mohd. Iqbal Malik

Surankote (ST) - Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Bukhari

Poonch Haveli - Chowdhary Abdul Ghani

Mendhar (ST) - Murtaza Khan

In the third phase, the following candidates have been fielded:

Udhampur West - Pawan Gupta

Chenani - Balwant Singh Mankotia

Ramnagar (SC) - Sunil Bhardwaj

Bani - Jeevan Lal

Billawar - Satish Sharma

Basohli - Darshan Singh

Jasrota - Rajiv Jasrotia

Hiranagar - Adv. Vijay Kumar Sharma

Ramgarh (SC) - Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal

Samba - Surjit Singh Slathia

Vijaypur - Chandra Prakash Ganga

Suchetgarh (SC) - Gharu Ram Bhagat

R.S. Pura-Jammu South - Dr. Narinder Singh Raina

Jammu East - Yudhvir Sethi

Nagrota - Dr. Devinder Singh Rana

Jammu West - Arvind Gupta

Jammu North - Sham Lal Sharma

Akhnoor (SC) - Mohan Lal Bhagat

Chhamb - Rajeev Sharma

The BJP is contesting these elections with a focus on strengthening its foothold in the region. The upcoming elections are seen as crucial for the party to establish its influence and address local issues in Jammu and Kashmir.