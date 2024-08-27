Advertisement
BJP Releases Second Candidate List for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will be conducted in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 04:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jammu and Kashmir Election 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, which will be conducted in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 4. The second list has names of 29 candidates for the second and the third phase. The first list had 15 names. With this, the party has announced a total of 44 candidates out of the total 90 seats.

In the second phase, the party has nominated candidates for various constituencies:

Habba Kadal - Ashok Bhat
Gulabgarh (ST) - Mohammad Akram Chaudhary
Reasi - Kuldeep Raj Dubey
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi - Baldev Raj Sharma
Kalakote-Sunderbani - Thakur Randhir Singh
Budhal (ST) - Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali
Thannamandi (ST) - Mohd. Iqbal Malik
Surankote (ST) - Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Bukhari
Poonch Haveli - Chowdhary Abdul Ghani
Mendhar (ST) - Murtaza Khan

In the third phase, the following candidates have been fielded:

Udhampur West - Pawan Gupta
Chenani - Balwant Singh Mankotia
Ramnagar (SC) - Sunil Bhardwaj
Bani - Jeevan Lal
Billawar -  Satish Sharma
Basohli - Darshan Singh
Jasrota - Rajiv Jasrotia
Hiranagar - Adv. Vijay Kumar Sharma
Ramgarh (SC) - Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal
Samba -  Surjit Singh Slathia
Vijaypur - Chandra Prakash Ganga
Suchetgarh (SC) - Gharu Ram Bhagat
R.S. Pura-Jammu South - Dr. Narinder Singh Raina
Jammu East - Yudhvir Sethi
Nagrota - Dr. Devinder Singh Rana
Jammu West - Arvind Gupta
Jammu North - Sham Lal Sharma
Akhnoor (SC) - Mohan Lal Bhagat
Chhamb - Rajeev Sharma

The BJP is contesting these elections with a focus on strengthening its foothold in the region. The upcoming elections are seen as crucial for the party to establish its influence and address local issues in Jammu and Kashmir.

