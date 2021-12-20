BJP ‘robbing’ public by illegally collecting parking fees: AAP

New Delhi: AAP MLA Gulab Singh issued a statement on Monday informing that the BJP-ruled MCD is about to award parking fee contracts to its councillors. Consequently, the BJP is launching a new scheme to rob the public in the name of parking fees. In the 2012 MCD elections, 100 car parks were promised by the BJP however, only 14 parking spaces have been built thus far.

He alleged that the BJP is openly looting the public because it is afraid of losing control of MCD. He said that the people of Delhi are enraged by the BJP's hooliganism and will respond with their votes in the upcoming municipal elections. MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak, on the other hand, stated that the BJP-ruled MCD is operating illegal parking in collaboration with the parking mafia and that taking parking fees illegally is a form of robbery. He added that the BJP is doing so to fill up the pockets of their own people.

As per Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gulab Singh, parking remains a major issue in Delhi, owing to the BJP's control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. “In Delhi, there are one crore vehicles. However, MCD only provides valid parking for a mere one lakh vehicles. This means that all other parkings are illegal. The BJP-led MCD promised to build 100 multilevel parking lots in Delhi in 2012. However, only 14 multilevel parking complexes have been constructed thus far. Surprisingly, when it comes to collecting conversion fees, notices are sent to all markets informing them that a commercial parking is being set up and thus you must pay conversion fees. Despite collecting crores of rupees, the BJP has been unable to resolve the parking issue,” he said.

He added, “the BJP is running a parking scam worth crores, and today all kinds of illegal activities are taking place under the MCD's parking policy. These individuals occasionally sell parking lots and, on occasion, commit multi-crore scams in collaboration with the parking mafia. Just yesterday, the Aam Aadmi Party announced at a press conference that the North MCD's 13 parking lots had been sold at throwaway prices. The scam did not stop there but the BJP also waived off the house tax of around 30 crores for the private mafia that bought the parking lots.”

Gulab Singh, in response to the MCD's new parking proposal, stated, “BJP is still discontent despite having committed so many scams. The BJP is now planning to award parking fee contracts to its councillors. The BJP is launching a new scheme to rob the public in the name of parking fees. The BJP has already duped the public by collaborating with the parking mafia and looting them. However, they are now openly planning to award parking contracts to their own councillors. This means that looting will be done openly from now on.”

He stated, “the BJP is aware that they don't have too many days left in MCD, so they are openly trying to run loot ploys. All I have to say to the BJP-led MCD is that had they done some good work, they could have left with some goodwill. The people of Delhi are outraged by the BJP's hooliganism, and they will respond with their votes in the upcoming municipal elections.”

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak asserted that the BJP-ruled MCD is running illegal parkings in collaboration with the parking mafia. “By illegally collecting parking fees the BJP has now devised a new scheme of looting the public. It is unfortunate that the BJP intends to award parking fee contracts to its own councillors. This means that all of the money will now end up in the pockets of the councillors. The BJP has made every effort to rob the public in the name of parking fee. They believe that the public will be unaware of their deception and looting. By engaging in such deception, the BJP has made a critical error. The common man is well aware of your nefarious activities. And now, no matter what you do, the public will drive you out of MCD.”

