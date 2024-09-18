'BJP Ruined Haryana In 10 Years': Kharge Attacks Saffron Camp Ahead Of Polls, Says Cong Will Work To 'Rectify it'

New Delhi: Claiming "corruption, unemployment and anarchy" in Haryana, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Wednesday said the BJP has "ruined" the state during the last 10 years of its rule in the state. Launching the party's manifesto for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls, Kharge assured the people that the Congress will work to "rectify" the state.

"The way the BJP has ruined Haryana in 10 years, the Congress party will work to rectify it. Today, Haryana is surrounded by corruption, unemployment, deteriorating law and order and anarchy. Rahul Gandhi ji met the people in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to understand their problems. But Modi ji does not go among the public; he only meets selected people," Kharge said.

He further said that the Congress has announced seven guarantees divided into seven sections that will be fulfilled once they form the government in the state.

Kharge also announced pensions for the elderly, specially-abled and widows through the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), with each category receiving an amount of Rs 6,000 each. Besides this, he announced 2 lakh permanent jobs for the youth.

"We are announcing seven guarantees that we will fulfil once we form government in Haryana... We have divided our seven promises into seven sections. Women will be given Rs 2000 every month. We will give Rs 500 every month for gas cylinders... Pensions for the elderly, pensions for specially-abled, and pensions for widows as per the old pension scheme will be thoroughly implemented, and each category will get Rs 6,000 each as pension money... We will give 2 lakh permanent jobs to youth," he said.

Additionally, Kharge announced free electricity of up to 300 units for each household as well as Rs 25 lakh of free medical service under their election promise. Moreover, he guaranteed the minimum selling price (MSP) for the farmers of the state as well as conducting a caste census in the state.

"Every household will be given 300 units of free electricity and free medical treatment of up to Rs 25 lakh... The poor will be given a 100-square-yard plot each and Rs 3.5 lakh as construction cost... We guarantee MSP to the farmers of the state... We will also conduct a caste census," Kharhe added.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, among other leaders, were also present at the manifesto launch at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. Votes will be counted on October 8 along with that in Jammu and Kashmir.