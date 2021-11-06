BJP-ruled MCD unbothered about its workers: AAP's Durgesh Pathak

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party has continuously been talking about how the BJP is rubbing salt on the wounds of MCD workers by partying around despite not having paid their employees’ salaries. on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that the BJP-ruled MCD has not paid the salaries of the employees on Diwali even after it received the funds to do so. Stoves stayed unlit in the homes of MCD employees, even on Diwali. These employees have not received a salary for 3 months. He asked, without their salary, how will employees celebrate Bhaiya Dooj and Chhath, how will they give gifts to their sisters?

Aam Aadmi Party's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak condemned the BJP for not paying salaries even on Diwali. He said, “the MCD has not paid the salaries of the employees on Diwali even after the funds to do so have arrived. Due to this, stoves have stayed unlit in the homes of MCD employees on Diwali. MCD employees have not received their salary for three months. Even on the day before Diwali, employees and teachers had demonstrated at the civic centre. The MCD employees expected that the BJP leaders would have a change of heart and their salary would come before the festival. But, until now, not a single employee has received their salary in their account.”



Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak said, “the Aam Aadmi Party had also gheraoed the BJP at the civic centre against non-payment of salaries to MCD employees and pension to retired employees for the last three months. Without salary, how will the employees celebrate Bhaiya Dooj and Chhath? On the day of Diwali and Govardhan Puja, the stoves stayed unlit. Now how will they give gifts to sisters on Bhaiya Dooj?”



“The BJP ruled MCD is filling the pockets of private contractors with the hard-earned money of the employees. The workers who are engaged in keeping Delhi clean day and night are concerned about the health of the people of Delhi. But today it has become difficult for them to even light the stove in their own home. At a time when everyone's celebrating festivals in their homes, the MCD employees don't even have any ration left in theirs,” he added.



He said, “the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has ruled the corporation for the last 15 years, has only exploited the MCD employees. Every time the BJP contests elections, it promises in the manifesto that it would ensure that the employees are given their bonuses and salaries on time. Diwali is considered to be the biggest festival of Hindus. During this, forget bonuses and sweets, they are not even ready to pay their salary. The employees have not received their salary for three months. All the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party are holding Diwali Milan ceremonies, but refuse to pay these employees.”



Durgesh Pathak said, “the BJP-ruled MCD is not paying salaries to the sanitation staff, DBC employees, teachers, doctors and nurses even during the festive season. They are filling the pockets of private contractors with the hard-earned money of these people. The workers who are engaged in keeping Delhi clean day and night are concerned about the health of the people of Delhi. But today it has become difficult for them to even light the stove in their own home. These employees have not received a salary for three months, for which BJP ruled in MCD is responsible."

(Disclaimer: Brand desk content)