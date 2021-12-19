BJP-ruled North MCD sold 13 parking to ‘private mafia’ at throwaway prices: AAP’s Atishi

New Delhi: In another one of its moves to plunder MCD, the BJP has sold 13 parking complexes to the private mafia at throwaway prices, informed Senior AAP Leader and MLA Atishi. It has additionally waived off their property tax incurring crores in losses, she said, adding that about Rs 30 crore could have come to MCD's exchequer if these 13 parking lots were sold in the correct manner.

The BJP has not only sold off 13 parking lots of the MCD but also waived off house tax worth crores of rupees to help the private mafia. Atishi further said that BJP ruled MCD has repeatedly failed to pay salaries of its employees because of its scams and BJP leaders’ antics of killing all of MCD’s revenue sources. The BJP constructed only 14 parkings after promising to build 100 multilevel parkings in its 2012 election manifesto, she informed. Atishi also said that about one crore vehicles are present in Delhi but legal parking is available merely for one lakh vehicles. Leader of Opposition North MCD Vikas Goel said that fearing being out of power after the upcoming elections, the BJP has made up its mind to bankrupt the MCD. He added that the BJP does not leave house tax even on 50 yards of a common man's land, but has waived house tax worth crores for their friends. With little time left in its rule of the MCD, the BJP is committing corruption brazenly in broad daylight.

Addressing BJP’s misgovernance, Senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi said, “We have been repeatedly seeing for the last several years that under the BJP-ruled MCD, workers have been going on strike every two-three months – be it Safai Karamcharis, doctors, nurses. They strike because the MCD does not pay their salaries on time and cite the excuse of not having enough funds. On the other hand, when we take a look at their sources of income, it is found that every single revenue source has been tainted with corruption by the BJP. One of the major revenue sources for the MCD is through parking, and plays a significant role in MCD’s budget. However, every kind of illegality and malpractice has plagued Delhi’s parking policy. This is why the income which should be generated through parking for all three MCDs, doesn’t reach the MCD vault – the money which should be put towards paying the workers’ salaries goes into the pockets of the BJP leaders. Hence, on one hand, the Karamcharis, the doctors, nurses, are all distressed for they are not receiving their hard earned money. And on the other hand, Delhi’s common public faces trouble every time they need a place to park.

She added, “Currently, there are around one crore cars in Delhi. It is MCD’s responsibility to arrange parking for all one crore of them, but the legal parking spaces which are available with the MCD can only accommodate one lakh cars. This means all other parking arrangements are illegal, and do not provide any revenue to the MCD. In 2012, BJP had promised that it would solve the parking problem faced by Delhiites by building 100 multilevel parking complexes. However, by today they have only created 14 such operational multilevel parkings. When it comes to charging money in the form of fees and conversion rates, then all markets and shopkeepers are immediately issued notices asking them to deposit money for commercial parking being created in their area. But no actual work is being done in developing said parking spaces.”

She further said, “A few days ago, we observed that the 13 multilevel parking complexes, which were meant as an important revenue source for the MCD, were auctioned off to private players at odd prices below the market rates. These include parking complexes at Shiva Market in Pitampura, Gandhi Maidan, Rani Bagh, Eidgah, Shastri Park, Rajinder Nagar, U and V Block & AC Block in Shalimar Bagh, Madipur Metro, Udyog Nagar Metro, Punjabi Bagh Metro, Nangloi Metro, and Mundka Metro. So the various possible revenue sources for the MCD were sold off to private mafia by the BJP at strange and low prices. Clearly, they are acting out of fear and haste as they are well aware that they are going to be ousted from power in the MCD in a matter of months. Hence they have decided to sell as many assets of the MCD to private players as they can – this is their last opportunity to amass as much money as they can to fill their pockets.”

Atishi continued, “Today, the papers that have come forward reveal that the BJP-ruled MCD did not just incur losses on these parking deals but also inflicted a significant dent on their revenues by waiving off property tax on these deals to benefit their friends. This property tax can not be waived off by the MCD itself. They have to bring a resolution to the house and get it passed from there. From all 13 of these parkings, property tax amounting to around 30 crores per annum could have been earned by the MCD, which was waived off through a special resolution in the House. We ask the BJP that have you made up your mind to completely plunder the MCD vaults empty before they are voted out in the upcoming elections? Your leaders and councillors are already found indulging in flagrant extortion in every street and locality in Delhi. So in any case your councillors do not let any revenue reach the MCD and the little money that the MCD was earning through parking and property taxes have been cut at the source by you. The BJP is filling its pockets by colluding with private players and selling our parking off to them at lower prices, and then waiving off property taxes for their friends.”

North MCD Leader of Opposition Vikas Goel said, “In the last 15 years all the BJP has done in the MCD is incessant corruption. They have now realised that they are about to be kicked out of power so now they're not even trying to hide their corruption. They're doing it in broad daylight. Imagine the kind of relationship they enjoy with the mafia that they keep waiving off fees and kill their revenue sources. Everyone knows how the MCD has incurred a loss of over ten thousand crore because of the MCD not seeking advertising payments. Instead the BJP puts up its hoardings for free all over Delhi. If the MCD runs the 13 parkings it has on its own then it can earn thousands of crores in revenue but they don't want to do so. They just want to earn commission and fill their pockets. It is MCD's right to collect house tax but the BJP got that waived off too. Be it any barren property, MCD has the right to collect its taxes. The BJP is always ready with notices to people who don’t pay their house taxes.”

