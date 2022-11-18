BJP’s big step - Vasundhara Raje, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Arun Singh NOT in THIS list

JAIPUR: In view of the crucial Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, the BJP has taken a big move by not including a single national leader from Rajasthan this time for campaigning in the state where it is I power for over two decades. According to reports, top Rajasthan national leaders like – former Rajsthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, State in-charge Arun Singh, Arun Chaturvedi – have not been included in the party’s list of 40 star campaigners for Gujarat.

The party released the list of its star campaigners on Wednesday but it left Vasundhara Raje, who is a member of the national executive from Rajasthan, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who is the national spokesperson of the BJP. Among others who were dropped are - Alka Singh Gurjar – BJP national secretary, state in-charge Arun Singh, who is also is the national general secretary and co-incharge Vijaya Rahatkar, MP Jaskaur Meena and Arun Chaturvedi - members of the national working committee.

However, the party has deployed around 150 leaders including BJP state president Satish Poonia and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for field tasks. Vasundhara Raje was included in the list of star campaigners in the last assembly elections but this time she has not been given a place.

However, the state leadership and organization of the Rajasthan BJP have already been activated by the central leadership in the Gujarat elections. Being a neighbouring state, the duty of 108 leaders of Rajasthan has been kept separate by Satish Poonia for the Gujarat elections.

Union Ministers coming from Rajasthan have also been taking part in the organizational work in the Gujarat elections and in helping Rajasthani voters. In Gujarat, four Union ministers from Rajasthan - Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Bhupendra Yadav, Arjunram Meghwal, Kailash Chowdhary, besides BJP state president Satish Poonia have been entrusted with the task of campaigning among a team of 108 leaders.

BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years and it now faces an aggressive challenge this time from AAP, which has turned the traditional BJP versus Congress rivalry in the state into a triangular contest.

Gujarat votes on December 1 and 5 for a new government. The results will be declared on December 8.