New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 2) arrived at Hyderabad Convention Centre to attend the National Executive meet of the BJP. The two-day meeting began in the presence of the top leadership including BJP national president JP Nadda, several central ministers, chief ministers of 19 states, presidents of BJP's state units and others. As per ANI sources, the BJP is expected to hold discussions over NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and the recently formed Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra under the political agenda. The strengthening of the Indian economy is also on the party’s agenda.

A photo exhibition will be held at 6 pm today to display the photos from the earlier national executive meet and important events.

PM Modi is also expected to address the national executive meeting on Sunday. He will also address a public rally at the Parade grounds on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a verbal spat broke out between BJP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not receive Modi at the airport when he arrived in Hyderabad. However, KCR received Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the Begumpet Airport a couple of hours before Modi landed at the same airport.

Reacting to KCR's absence, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, "Cooperative federalism in letter & spirit is cornerstone of our democracy. Breaching protocol on purpose yet again, Telangana CM has insulted institution of both CM & PM. KCR can hide but his corrupt politics will not remain hidden."

Commenting on the development, Telangana minister T Srinivas Yadav had said earlier, "Why should he receive him? As per the protocol, a state representative is supposed to go and give an invitation. So, I am going there to receive him as a minister."

