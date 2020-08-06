BJP Sarpanch Sajjad Ahmed Khandey shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Some unidentified terrorists shot dead a BJP sarpanch outside his residence at Vessu in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (August 6). The sarpanch has been identified as Sajjad Ahmed Khandey.

Khandey was rushed to hospital with bullet wounds where he succumbed to his injuries. No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. Khandey was staying in secured migrant camp along with several sarpanchs. He left the camp on Wednesday morning to vist his home at Veesu when the terrorists fired upon him. It is learnt that Khandey was just 20 metres away from his house when he was attacked.

This is the second attack of its kind in less than 48 hours as a BJP Panch Arif Ahmad was critically wounded after terrorists fired upon him at Akhran Qazigund on the evening of August 4. He is still under treatment in hospital.

Ahmad was shifted to the emergency hospital at Qazigund with firearm injury in the neck. Top police official confirming the incident had said, "Terrorists fired on one Arif Ahmad at Akhran (sarpanch). He is being shifted to the emergency hospital at Qazigund. Firearm injury in the neck. Condition critical."