New Delhi: Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday (June 14) said the Centre is scared of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he raised voice against issues like unemployment, inflation and Chinese infiltration. Addressing a press conference, Surjewala said, "Why is BJP scared of Rahul Gandhi`s strong voice? When China infiltrated and the government was in denial mode, it is Rahul Gandhi who raised his voice. Even today, the government could not drive China out," adding "Rahul Gandhi has been raising his voice against the Modi government on inflation and rising prices of petrol and diesel. That is why, there is a problem with Rahul Gandhi."

Slamming the BJP government over the Enforcement Directorate`s (ED) summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Surjewala further said, "He raised questions about the sinking economy and unemployment. This is the reason the Centre is upset with Rahul Gandhi."

Stating that the Wayanad MP highlighted the mismanagement of the COVID pandemic and forced the government to provide free vaccines, Surjewala attacked the Centre over the unemployment issue. "It is called `900 chuhe khaakar billi Hajj ko chali`. We are experiencing the worst employment rate in 50 years. The rupee value is the lowest in 75 years," ANI quoted him as saying.

Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 10 hours by the ED in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper on Monday. He left the ED office around 11 pm after questioning. Congress leaders and workers have staged protests holding placards at AICC headquarters in New Delhi over the summons.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi arrived at the ED office today for the second time to join the probe in the money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. Prior to reaching the ED office, he visited the Congress headquarters along with sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to join the protest.

Law is same for all but questioning someone till 12 midnight wrong: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday condemned the questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi which went on till midnight by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. He told reporters, "Law is the same for everyone, but questioning someone till 12 midnight is wrong. Which crime or money laundering has taken place? Where there is loot of trillions, they do not inquire."

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gehlot said, "I would like to tell PM Modi that God gave you the chance to be the PM of the country. Don`t make CBI, Income Tax, or ED treat the people of the country like this, or else the country will not spare you either." His remarks came in wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi`s questioning by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) over the National Herald case.

Asking the Prime Minister to address other issues in the country, he said, "Be it the BJP or the RSS, everyone is looting, they are not paying attention to it. Prime Minister should come forward and address on inflation, unemployment, tension, violence."

Congress will continue this fight tomorrow, says Harish Rawat

Congress leader Harish Rawat on Monday forayed in to continue the hustle over the ED summons for Rahul Gandhi and said that the party will continue this fight, adding "The struggle of Congress party will continue until they (Central government) try to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi and our party."

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said that the party had been fighting for truth, adding that "The country is standing with Rahul Gandhi. We are fighting for the truth. We will sit and discuss with our party chief and take the decision about the further steps to be taken."

Several senior leaders of the party including Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, Shakti Sinh Gohil, Anil Chaudhry, a few MPs and workers were also detained at various Police Stations in Delhi. Congress leaders and workers had staged protests holding placards at AICC headquarters in New Delhi over the summons of Rahul Gandhi. Various leaders including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took part in the party`s Satyagraha march.

Addressing the media on Monday, Baghel said, "The entire country is witness to the dictatorship of the ruling BJP. Congress workers were being detained from reaching the party headquarters. The entire area has been cordoned off and police have been deployed all around in an attempt to crush democracy. It is the democratic right of the opposition party to protest."Calling the ED action on Rahul Gandhi "malicious".

Delhi police detain Surjewala, Baghel during Congress protest

The Delhi Police on Tuesday detained Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others during their protest in the national capital over ED`s probe against Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

"Our protest will continue. What happened to ED cases against BJP leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma and Narayan Rane?. I have been detained," Chief Minister Baghel told reporters here." Police have made arrangements like we did yesterday. We are fully prepared and have requested the protest organizers to hold gatherings at the designated place which is Jantar Mantar. We had detained 449 people yesterday who were later released," Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

Congress to continue 'satyagraha' against Centre's misuse of law: Chidambaram

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for the second day for questioning in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper case, senior party leader P Chidambaram said that they will continue their "satyagraha" against the Centre`s `misuse of the law`.

Chidambaram told ANI, "We are protesting against the Centre`s misuse of law. If ED follows the law, we have no problem. But ED is not following the law. We are asking what is the scheduled offence? There`s no answer. Which police agency has registered an FIR? There is no answer. Give us a copy of the FIR. There is no answer."

He said that since the probe agency is not following the law in a democratic set-up, the party is entitled to protest, adding "So in the absence of the scheduled offence, in the absence of police agency registering an FIR and giving us a copy of an FIR, where is the question of ED investigation under PMLA? For very simple questions, there are no answers. Obviously, they are not following the law and in a democracy, we are entitled to protest."

The Congress leader further asked, "Is there any BJP leader against whom the ED has registered a case in the last 4-5 years? Is there any BJP-ruled state like Haryana, Madhya Pradhya, or Karnataka, where the ED has registered a case? If this law applies to the whole of India, why does this apply to Opposition states and Opposition leaders?"

"Everything about the Youth India, Associated Journal tractions are recorded in the Income Tax return in the balance sheet of the company. The Income Tax case is pending before the SC. Both Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others have filed affidavits in the Supreme Court. The SC record is the public, all the facts are stated there. What is the questioning? What is the questioning you want to know? Every transaction is recorded in the balance sheet and in an income tax return and if you have doubt read the affidavits filed in the SC. What is the sudden discovery of the PMLA case?" he said.

When asked about the BJP`s allegations against the party regarding the case, Chidambaram said, "none of the BJP leaders knows the facts."

(With ANI Inputs)