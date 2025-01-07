'BJP Showing Frustration By...': Kejriwal Backs Atishi Amid Row Over 'Sheeshmahal'

Sheeshmahal Row: Amid the fresh row over the Chief Minister’s official residence in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday came in support of CM Atishi, saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is losing the Delhi elections and that is why they have resorted to such "dirty politics."

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Within three months, BJP again expelled Chief Minister Atishi ji from the Chief Minister's residence. These people are showing their frustration by abusing Atishi ji and throwing her out of the house. BJP is losing the Delhi elections badly and hence these people have resorted to such dirty politics."

Earlier in the day, Atishi claimed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has "thrown" her out of the CM's residence for the second time in three months.

While addressing a press conference, the Delhi CM said, "Today, the dates for the upcoming assembly elections have been announced...The BJP-led central government has thrown me out of the Chief Minister's residence for the second time in three months...The BJP thinks that they will stop us from working by snatching our houses, abusing us, and speaking ill about my family. They can snatch our houses and stop our work but cannot stop our passion for working for the people of Delhi."

"If needed, I will come and stay at the homes of the people of Delhi and keep working for the people of Delhi...Three months ago, also, my belongings were thrown on the road... The BJP should remember that today, when they have again thrown me out of the Chief Minister's residence, I take an oath that I will ensure that every woman in Delhi gets Rs 2100, every priest gets an Rs 18,000 honorarium, and every elderly person gets a free treatment under the Sanjeevani Yojana," CM Atishi further stated.

However, the Public Works Department (PWD) refuted Atishi’s claims over her official residence and said that she did not take physical possession of 6-Flagstaff Road (CM residence) despite multiple requests.

In the letter, the PWD also said that they had made the offer of two new residences to the Delhi CM, one at Raj Niwas Lane and the other at Daryaganj.

The letter from the PWD read, "The allottee had failed to take physical possession of the bungalow at 6, Flag Staff Road, despite multiple requests. As per the provision, if the allottee fails to take physical occupation of the house within five working days from the date of issue of the 'Habitability Certificate,' the allotment shall be cancelled automatically." The letter also mentions the CAG audit related to 6-Flagstaff Road.

"An inquiry by CBI is also underway. The Directorate of Vigilance (DOV) had also recently sought a factual note on certain allegations related to the construction and renovation of the bungalow, and PWD is in the process of verifying the inventory," the PWD said in its letter.

Hitting back at Atishi's claims, the BJP on Tuesday termed them as “lies” and said the allotment of 6, Flagstaff Road, house was withdrawn for two “key reasons,” which included her “failure” to take its possession within the required time frame. BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said there are “no takers for her lies.”