BJP slams CM Uddhav Thackeray after Maharashtra blocks CBI from probing cases without consent

Mumbai: A day after the Maharashtra government withdrew its consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state, BJP leader Ram Kadam targeted the Uddhav Thackeray-led government accusing it of trying to hide facts.

Ram Kadam said the Maharashtra government was afraid of the truth to come out and wondered what was it that the Maharashtra government feared.

Ram Kadam further pointed out the Palghar lynching case and accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led goverenment of hiding facts.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that if a state bans CBI, the Union Home Ministry should seriously think about the reason behind the state government's decision.

Sanjay Raut asked if it was appropriate that while the Mumbai Police was investigating a case an FIR was filed in another state related to the same case and then the matter was referred to the CBI.

This is a veiled referrence to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The case was being probed by Mumbai Police, however, the investigation was later handed over to the CBI based on an FIR registered by the actor's father in Patna.

The Maharashtra government had on Wednesday issued an order withdrawing consent accorded to the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise the powers and jurisdiction under an act in the state.

Now, if the CBI wants to probe any matter, it will have to approach the state government for its consent. The state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will address the media at 12.30 pm on Thursday in this regard.

The developments came a day after the CBI lodged an FIR in the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam case following a recommendation by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a complaint was registered by an advertising agency at Lucknow`s Hazratganj Police Station.