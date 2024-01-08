trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707256
BJP Strategizes For 2024 LS Polls, Picks Convenors For Constituencies In Key Meeting

The BJP is scheduled to hols a pivotal meeting with the RSS, aiming to secure all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls in 2024.

Jan 08, 2024
New Delhi: With approximately 3 months remaining until the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, political parties are intensifying their preparations for the significant polls. The Congress is in discussions with allies of the INDI alliance, while the BJP is actively gearing up to secure the seats it won in the 2019 elections.

On Sunday, late evening, Uttar Pradesh BJP held a core committee meeting at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence. The meeting saw the participation of State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, General Secretary Organization Dharampal Singh, and CM Yogi. During the meeting, the party finalized the names of convenors for the Lok Sabha seats secured by the BJP. The announcement of Lok Sabha constituency in-charge names is also expected shortly.

Adding to the political fervor, another significant meeting regarding election preparations will take place in Lucknow today between BJP and RSS eying the win o all 80 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting, divided into two sessions, will witness the presence of influential figures.

The first session, commencing at 9:30 am, will include BJP's National General Secretary Organization BL Santosh, Sangh's Co-Sarkaryavah Arun, BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, State General Secretary Organization Dharampal Singh, and other organizational officials.

The second session, starting from 2 pm, will have Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and both Deputy Chief Ministers in attendance. This assembly underlines the party's strategic focus on upcoming elections and organizational initiatives.

Meanwhile, with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to initiate a series of individual meetings starting today. At 10:00 am, a gathering of all district and metropolitan presidents will convene at the party headquarters. Subsequently, there is a scheduled meeting for MLAs on Tuesday, followed by a meeting of assembly constituency presidents on January 11. Akhilesh Yadav is planning a Rath Yatra and a cycle yatra in the near future.

 The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the general elections however the polls are expected to be conducted in the month of April and May in seven phases.

