BJP takes up Rahul Gandhi's charges against PM Narendra Modi with Election Commission

New Delhi: A BJP delegation led by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday met Election Commission officials, urging them to take action against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by making 'unverified' allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We made a complaint on behalf of the party against Rahul Gandhi. Once the MCC comes into effect, no one can make false, unverified allegations against any political leader," Prasad told reporters after meeting Election Commission officials.

He was referring to Gandhi`s accusation that Modi has "stolen" crores of rupees from the Indian Air Force and has given it to industrialists.

"In Ahmedabad, Rahul Gandhi made a very scurious, false and shameful allegations against the Prime Minister which I can not even repeat. This is clearly in violation of MCC," he said.

"We have appealed to Election Commission to take serious note of it and take appropriate action," he added.