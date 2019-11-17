close

BJP

BJP targets Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi's supply water

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday targetted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a study holding that supplied water is not good for drinking as it failed to meet the quality parameters.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that all samples of supply water of the national capital failed to clear the test conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

According to a report done by BIS, Delhi`s water is the worst among 21 big cities.

"Delhi has been converted into a gas chamber. Poisonous water has been supplied to the people of the national capital. Kejriwal has turned havoc for the people of the Delhi," Tiwari said in a statement.

Cautioning Kejriwal against doing politics with drinking water because it is related to the life of people, he claimed that people are suffering from various disease due to drinking poisonous water and announced that party workers will hold a demonstration on Monday against unsafe drinking water by holding placards at 400 places in Delhi.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to provide safe piped water to all households by 2024.

 

