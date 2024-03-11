BJP-TDP-Jana Sena Alliance Seat Sharing Announced For Lok Sabha Polls; Details Here

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and leader of the Telugudesam Party Chandrababu Naidu today announced the seat-sharing details with the BJP and Jana Sena for the Lok Sabha polls. Sharing the details on X, Naidu said that while the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha seats, TDP will contest 17 and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena two seats. The former CM also revealed seat sharing for the Andhra assembly elections. Andhra Pradesh has 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

"In Amaravati today, the BJP, TDP and JSP forged a formidable seat-sharing formula. With this significant step, the people of Andhra Pradesh now stand on the threshold of reclaiming our State and paving the way for a brighter future. I humbly call upon my people of Andhra Pradesh to shower their blessings upon this alliance, and grant us a historic mandate to serve them," said Naidu on X.

In the Andhra assembly elections, the TDP will contest 144 seats, the BJP 10 and the JSP 21 seats. The seat-sharing deal was finalized on Monday after senior BJP leaders including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat went into a huddle with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

According to reports, the TDP has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend an election meeting which could take place between March 17 and 20.

If PM Modi agrees to attend the public meeting, then it will be the first time when Modi, Naidu and Kalyan will be sharing the same stage.