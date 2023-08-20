A social media war of words broke out between the BJP and the Congress after Rahul Gandhi took a bike ride to Pangong Lake in Ladakh to celebrate his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birthday. The video and photos of Rahul Gandhi's bike ride soon went viral on social media where the Congress leader was seen riding a KTM bike. Rahul Gandhi wrote on Instagram, "On our way to Pangong Lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world." This was Rahul’s first visit to Ladakh since Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J-K, following the removal of Articles 370 and 35 (A) on August 5, 2019.

However, the BJP was quick to share his photos on social media comparing the development before and after the Modi regime. "Thanks to Rahul Gandhi for promoting excellent roads of Ladakh built by the Narendra Modi govt. Earlier, he also showcased how Tourism is booming in Kashmir Valley & reminded all that our "National Flag" can be peacefully hoisted at Lal Chowk in Srinagar now!" said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Thanks to Rahul Gandhi for promoting excellent roads of Ladakh built by the @narendramodi govt. Earlier, he also showcased how Tourism is booming in Kashmir Valley & reminded all that our "National Flag" can be peacefully hoisted at Lal Chowk in Srinagar now! pic.twitter.com/vta6HEUnXM — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 19, 2023

BJP leader Amit Malviya said that Rahul Gandhi’s trip to Ladakh tells the story of India’s development from his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru to Prime Minister Modi.

"Nehru had infamously told the Indian Parliament, not once but twice, that Ladakh is sterile, barren and not even a blade of grass grows there. He reportedly made this statement twice, first on 31 Aug 1959 and the second time on 10 Sept 1959. Left to the Congress and Nehruvian worldview, Ladakh would have been an underdeveloped and impoverished region. But thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Modi and his government, Ladakh, today has good infrastructure and connectivity, allowing Rahul Gandhi to patronise his corporate ‘friends’ and indulge his foreign accomplices," alleged Malviya.

Rahul Gandhi’s trip to Ladakh, among other things, tells the story of India’s development from his great grand father Jawaharlal Nehru to Prime Minister Modi.



Nehru had infamously told the Indian Parliament, not once but twice, that Ladakh is sterile, barren and not even a blade… pic.twitter.com/xSxTZFQ9cO — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 19, 2023

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday took a swipe saying that the Wayand MP has taken a trip to the valley to witness and spread the word about post-Article 370 developments in Leh and Ladakh. "To witness and spread the word about post-Article 370 developments in Leh and Ladakh, Shri Rahul Gandhi himself has taken a trip to the valley. We are elated and delighted to watch glimpses of his road trip," he said.

However, the Congress hit back at the BJP by sharing a movie clip of Shah Rukh Khan riding a bike allegedly on the same stretch. "Bhakto, The roads of Leh Ladakh were the same in 2011 as well - This scene is from Yash Chopra's film 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' which was shot there. Thanks to Rahul ji because of whom you people get daily wages. By the way, heard since morning 'Saheb' is also insisting on riding a bike," quipped Congress leader Supriya Shrinate.

भक्तों,



लेह लद्दाख की सड़कें आज नहीं 2011 में भी ऐसी ही थीं - यह सीन यश चोपड़ा की पिक्चर ‘जब तक है जाँ’ का है जो वहाँ शूट हुई थी.



भला हो राहुल जी का जिनकी वजह से तुम लोगों को दिन की दिहाड़ी तो मिल जाती है.



वैसे सुना सुबह से ‘साहेब’ भी बाइक चलाने की ज़िद कर रहे हैं pic.twitter.com/NlK4VpTsxc — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) August 19, 2023

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Leh to begin his two-day visit to the Union Territory on Thursday but his tour was extended till August 25, party sources said. On Friday he interacted with youth in Leh. In January, the Congress leader visited Jammu and Srinagar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Again on a personal visit in February, he visited the Gulmarg ski resort.