BJP, TMC workers clash over truck transporting cows in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clashed over a truck allegedly transporting cows in Dinhata area of Cooch Behar district in West Bengal on Thursday night.

As per reports, a group of local BJP workers stopped a truck carrying several cows and demanded money from the truck driver. Following this, a fight broke out between the workers of the two parties, wherein they also damaged public property. The TMC workers even vandalised a local BJP office.

Live TV

When cops arrived at the sport, the violent mob vandalised the police vehicle as well.

On being asked, the BJP claimed that the truck owner failed to provide any licence or documents for their vehicle, which led to the violence.

West Bengal's Bhatpara and Cooch Behar have been hit with election-related violence between rival parties BJP and TMC since the run up to the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Massive clashes between the two parties have resulted in the imposition of Section 144 in the district and several workers on both sides have been reported dead due to violence in recent past.