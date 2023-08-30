trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655407
NewsIndia
PM MODI 73RD BIRTHDAY

PM Narendra Modi's 73rd Birthday: BJP To Organize ‘Seva Pakhwara’ For 15 Days Across India

The BJP will run the 16-day 'Seva Hi Sangathan' programme as part of the 'Seva Pakhwara' from the Prime Minister's birthday on September 17 to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Last Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 09:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi's 73rd Birthday: BJP To Organize ‘Seva Pakhwara’ For 15 Days Across India

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organize the 'Seva Pakhwara' (service fortnight) across the country to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday on September 17. The BJP will run the 16-day 'Seva Hi Sangathan' programme as part of the 'Seva Pakhwara' from the Prime Minister's birthday on September 17 to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, news agency ANI quoted an important BJP source as saying.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by BJP's National General Secretaries Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Sanjay Bandi and Kailash Vijayvargiya with regard to the preparations for the Prime Minister's birthday, ANI quoting the source said. Additionally, the meeting also held discussions on the "Meri Mati Mera Desh" and other future programmes of the party.

Last year also, the party had organised the 'Seva Pakhwara' from September 17, the PM's birthday, till the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, on October 2. Under the 'Seva Pakwara', the party had organised exhibitions on PM Narendra Modi at the district levels.

Apart from this, the Deendayal Upadhyay's Jayanti (September 25) and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti on October 2 will also be celebrated under the 'Seva Pakhwara'.
PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in the Mehsana district of North Gujarat.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train