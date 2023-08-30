New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organize the 'Seva Pakhwara' (service fortnight) across the country to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday on September 17. The BJP will run the 16-day 'Seva Hi Sangathan' programme as part of the 'Seva Pakhwara' from the Prime Minister's birthday on September 17 to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, news agency ANI quoted an important BJP source as saying.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by BJP's National General Secretaries Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Sanjay Bandi and Kailash Vijayvargiya with regard to the preparations for the Prime Minister's birthday, ANI quoting the source said. Additionally, the meeting also held discussions on the "Meri Mati Mera Desh" and other future programmes of the party.

Last year also, the party had organised the 'Seva Pakhwara' from September 17, the PM's birthday, till the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, on October 2. Under the 'Seva Pakwara', the party had organised exhibitions on PM Narendra Modi at the district levels.



Apart from this, the Deendayal Upadhyay's Jayanti (September 25) and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti on October 2 will also be celebrated under the 'Seva Pakhwara'.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in the Mehsana district of North Gujarat.