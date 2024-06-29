New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the BJP will fight the upcoming Haryana assembly elections alone under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and exuded confidence the party will come back to power in the state with full majority for its third consecutive term. In a party statement, Shah said the BJP will fight the next assembly elections under the leadership of Saini, who will also be the next chief minister.

Addressing BJP leaders and workers during a meeting of the party's extended state executive at Panchkula here, Shah said they should have no doubts that the BJP will have no tie-up with any party for the state polls, which are due before October this year. The party does not need any crutches, party sources quoted Shah as having said in the meeting. The proceedings of the meeting were not open to the media.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the BJP will form the government in Haryana for the third time with a full majority, Shah told the workers. He said to form a majority government in the state, every worker would have to go to every house and appeal to each voter, according to the sources.

Lashing out at the Congress, Shah accused it of trying to hide its defeat in the Lok Sabha polls by spreading confusion among people. Shah said Narendra Modi is the first leader to become the prime minister for the third consecutive time in the country after six decades. The basis of BJP's victory is the party's principles, the hard work of workers and the public welfare work done by the BJP government, he said.

Targeting the opposition, Shah said the leaders of the Haryana Congress have been involved in "cuts, commission and corruption".

Earlier in Haryana, one government used to work for one district, the other government for another district, but the BJP has done the same work in the whole of Haryana in the past 10 years, said Shah, asserting that there was no regional bias in under the BJP rule.

He appealed to the workers that after the formation of the BJP-led government at the Centre, they have to work to ensure the party government is formed for the third time in Haryana. The Union Home Minister said "tara, sitara" will no longer work in Haryana as he took a dig at the Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Deepender Singh Hooda.

"Sonia ka aakhon ka taara' (Rahul Gandhi), and (Bhupinder) 'Hooda saab ka Sitara' (Deepender Hooda). Ab Haryana mein Tara Sitara nahin chalega'," he said. He asked the workers to ensure the BJP's victory in the assembly polls with a two-thirds majority.

The Haryana BJP posted on X that the home minister expressed gratitude to party workers and said the people of Haryana have made an important contribution in making Modi prime minister for a third time. The Union Home Minister said that in the last 10 years, the Centre carried out development works worth Rs 2,70,000 crore in Haryana.

Praising the Modi government, he said it made many "impossible things possible" in the country, as he spoke about the construction of the Ram temple and the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lauding the people of the state, Shah said "Mhare (my) Haryana" has made a record in producing grains per person per acre. He appealed to the workers to make people aware of the work done by the BJP government in the last 10 years. Shah said that the BJP is the only party that respects the voter at the booth level and gives the credit of any victory to its booth worker.

This is why the group of workers is called 'Dev Durlabh Fauj' in BJP, he said as he called upon all the workers to consider themselves as dedicated soldiers of the party and work for each and every vote. Shah noted that no other party has workers like the BJP.

He said that the workers should go among the public with great pride because the Modi and Manohar-Nayab government have lived up to the expectations of the people on every front. In March this year, the BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini, an OBC leader, as the chief minister of Haryana. Party leader Kiran Choudhary said Shah infused fresh zeal and enthusiasm in party workers.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is also the BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, Chief Minister Saini, party's co-incharge Biplab Kumar Deb and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were present during the second session of the meeting which took place in the multipurpose hall of the Tau Devi Lal stadium in Panchkula.

Senior state-level BJP leaders, office-bearers and around 4,500 party workers from all 90 assembly constituencies attended the meeting. After the meeting, Shah also met state unit office-bearers.