Rajasthan

BJP to convene legislature party meet on August 11

JAIPUR: Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly session on August 14, the BJP has convened its legislature party meet here on August 11 (Tuesday).

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria has written to all the legislators about the meeting.

The meeting of the BJP Legislature Party has been called at Hotel Crowne Plaza in Jaipur on August 11 at 4 pm, as per the letter.

The Rajasthan BJP earlier shifted its 18 MLAs to Gujarat ahead of the state assembly session.

While six of the MLAs left for Porbandar on Saturday, 12 other had left a day earlier for Ahmedabad amid suggestions that the BJP has started herding their MLAs to one place like the Congress did ahead of the crucial assembly session.

State BJP chief Satish Poonia, however, has rejected these suggestions. 

