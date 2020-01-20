BJP to get new president on January 20, JP Nadda may succeed Amit Shah

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to a new national president in place of Amit Shah on Monday (January 20) and it is widely expected that the party's incumbent working president Jagat Pal Nadda would succeed Shah as the new president of the BJP. It is likely that Nadda would be elected as the BJP president unopposed.

BJP sources said that senior leaders, including Union ministers, would file nominations in support of Nadda at the BJP headquarters. Notably, Nadda has the support of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the important post.

Nadda was appointed as BJP's working president in July 2019 after Shah was inducted in PM Modi's cabinet. His elevation to the post of working president sent a clear message that the veteran leader from Himachal Pradesh leader was the top choice of PM Modi and Shah for the post of BJP president.

The BJP has always elected its president with consensus and without any contest and it is highly unlikely that any leader will file his nomination against Nadda too.

Nadda's election will end Shah's tenure of over five-and-a-half years during which he helped the BJP become a force to reckon with and Shah was largely instrumental in helping the BJP two consecutive Lok Sabha election under the leadership of PM Modi.

It may be recalled that Nadda was in-charge of the BJP's election campaign in Uttar Pradesh before the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He played an important role in helping the BJP win 62 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh despite a tough challenge from the alliance of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

Nadda enjoys good support of Rashtriya Swaymsevak Sangh (RSS) and he has risen in the party through his hard work and commitment towards BJP's ideology. He has long been a member of the BJP parliamentary board, the highest decision making body of the BJP. Nadda had also served as a Cabinet minister in the first Modi government.