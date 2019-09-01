BJP to hold 12-hour bandh in Bengal's Barrackpore to protest attack on MP Arjun Singh

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal's Barrackpore constituency on Monday to protest against the alleged attack on its MP Arjun Singh from 6 am to 6 pm.

Earlier on Sunday, the BJP MP said Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers vandalised his car and tried to capture his office in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Speaking about the incident, Singh had said, ''They were trying to capture our party office. When I went to check, my car was vandalised. Police were also present at the spot." He further alleged the local police was present during the incident but did not do anything to stop the TMC goons from attacking his car.

However, the West Bengal Police, in a series of tweets, claimed that Arjun Singh and his supporters "forcibly blocked the road in Jagaddal area of Barrackpore", while the Commissioner of Police along with other officers "requested him not to cause inconvenience to the general public".

Today some hooligans led by Arjun Singh, MP and his MLA son forcibly blocked road in Jagaddal area of Barrackpore. CP along with other officers requested him not to cause inconvenience to general public..1/3 — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) September 1, 2019

..The MP also got injury on head by a brick thrown by his supporters. Police has brought situation under control..3/3 pic.twitter.com/fT0sb4ffU9 — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) September 1, 2019

The West Bengal police further claimed that Singh did not listen and provoked his supporters to attack the police. "Several policemen including the Commissioner are injured in the attack by hooligans. A pistol has been snatched and a bomb was thrown aiming at police from the roof of the house of Arjun Singh, " said the Bengal police.

The police also said that Singh himself got injured in the incident and tweeted his picture from a hospital.

BJP working president JP Nadda slammed TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said the violence committed against BJP MP Arjun Singh and MLA Pawan Singh was highly condemnable and that "TMC was murdering the democracy in West Bengal from time and again."

The West Bengal police acting on the wish and command of the TMC in hurling these brutal atrocities is a clear evidence of how the state machinery is being misused for political vendetta by the @MamataOfficial . — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 1, 2019

Nadda also lashed out at the state police saying that police acting on the command of the TMC and committing brutal atrocities was "clear evidence of how the state machinery is being misused for political vendetta" by Mamata Banerjee.

Nadda also challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that soon his party workers will respond to this attack in the upcoming days.