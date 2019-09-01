close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

BJP to hold 12-hour bandh in Bengal's Barrackpore to protest attack on MP Arjun Singh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal's Barrackpore constituency on Monday to protest against the alleged attack on its MP Arjun Singh from 6 am to 6 pm.

BJP to hold 12-hour bandh in Bengal&#039;s Barrackpore to protest attack on MP Arjun Singh

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal's Barrackpore constituency on Monday to protest against the alleged attack on its MP Arjun Singh from 6 am to 6 pm.

Earlier on Sunday, the BJP MP said Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers vandalised his car and tried to capture his office in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. 

Speaking about the incident, Singh had said, ''They were trying to capture our party office. When I went to check, my car was vandalised. Police were also present at the spot." He further alleged the local police was present during the incident but did not do anything to stop the TMC goons from attacking his car.

However, the West Bengal Police, in a series of tweets, claimed that Arjun Singh and his supporters "forcibly blocked the road in Jagaddal area of Barrackpore", while the Commissioner of Police along with other officers "requested him not to cause inconvenience to the general public".

The West Bengal police further claimed that Singh did not listen and provoked his supporters to attack the police. "Several policemen including the Commissioner are injured in the attack by hooligans. A pistol has been snatched and a bomb was thrown aiming at police from the roof of the house of Arjun Singh, " said the Bengal police.

The police also said that Singh himself got injured in the incident and tweeted his picture from a hospital. 

BJP working president JP Nadda slammed TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said the violence committed against BJP MP Arjun Singh and MLA Pawan Singh was highly condemnable and that "TMC was murdering the democracy in West Bengal from time and again."

Nadda also lashed out at the state police saying that police acting on the command of the TMC and committing brutal atrocities was "clear evidence of how the state machinery is being misused for political vendetta" by Mamata Banerjee.

Nadda also challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that soon his party workers will respond to this attack in the upcoming days.

Tags:
West BengalBJPBJP MP Arjun Singh
Next
Story

Congress, NCP believe in dynasty politics, says Amit Shah in Solapur

Must Watch

PT54M2S

Taal Thok Ke: Congress should be ashamed of helping Pakistan says Amit Shah