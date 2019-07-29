BJP to organise two-day mandatory training camp for all MPs; Modi, Shah to attend

In a bid to further strengthen party discipline, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to organise a training programme for all its Members of Parliament. Among others, the two-day training programme will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The schedule of the training programme was communicated to all BJP MPs on Sunday. The MPs were also asked by the party leadership to ensure their attendance for the same. The programmed has been termed as “Abhyas Varga” and is slated to be held on August 3 and August 4.

A message in this regard was sent to all MPs by the party's parliamentary office wherein they were requested to be present in the national capital on Saturday and Sunday. The event will also be attended by BJP working president JP Nadda.

This comes even as the BJP holds a parliamentary party meeting every Tuesday wherein the party brainstorms the strategy on legislations and Parliament proceedings.

In one of the Parliamentary Party meetings recently, Prime Minister Modi pulled up Members of Parliament over the issue of attendance in Parliament. In a stern message, he asked the BJP lawmakers to abide by the roster.

He also directed Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to prepare a daily report in this regard. The Prime Minister asked the minister to submit the report on attendance of all MPs every evening.