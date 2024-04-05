NEW DELHI: A day after his release from jail, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh held a press conference on Friday during which he claimed that a ''conspiracy'' was orchestrated by senior leaders of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to arrest his party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. Singh accused the BJP of involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy scam, suggesting that high-ranking members of the party were complicit in the alleged wrongdoing.

Magunta Reddy Forced To Accuse Kejriwal: Sanjay Singh

Singh highlighted the case of Magunta Reddy and his son Raghav Magunta, asserting that their statements underwent significant alterations under duress. According to Singh, Magunta Reddy initially provided statements that did not implicate Kejriwal but changed his stance following his son's arrest and prolonged detention. Similarly, Raghav Magunta allegedly altered his testimony after enduring months of incarceration, eventually inculpating Kejriwal in the purported conspiracy.

Selective Editing by Authorities

Singh accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of selectively removing statements that did not implicate Kejriwal, thereby allegedly manipulating the narrative to suit their agenda. He claimed that the agency disregarded testimonies that exonerated Kejriwal while emphasizing those that inculpated him, insinuating bias in the investigative process.

ED Raids And Alleged Intimidation

Singh further alleged that individuals who initially denied any association with Kejriwal were coerced into incriminating him after facing prolonged detention and intimidation tactics by investigative authorities. He cited the case of Sarath Reddy, whose prolonged detention allegedly led to a change in his testimony, implicating Kejriwal under duress.

Following his release, Singh visited a Hanuman temple in Connaught Place, where he prayed for wisdom to prevail within the BJP-led central government. Additionally, he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Singh's post-release activities included a meeting with Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The allegations raised by Singh add fuel to the ongoing controversy surrounding Kejriwal's arrest and the alleged involvement of BJP leaders in orchestrating it. The claims made during Singh's press conference underscore the political tensions between the AAP and the BJP, further complicating the already contentious landscape of Delhi politics.