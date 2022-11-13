'BJP twists history': Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tipu Sultan statue row

New Delhi: Amid the row on building a statue of Tipu Sultan in Karnataka, Congress senior leader Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of 'twisting history'. The former CM said that he approves the project to erect a 100-ft tall statue of the historical figure in the state. The project was proposed by Congress MLA Tanveer Sait. Speaking to ANI about the backlash on the statue, Siddaramaiah said, "Why can't Tipu statue be built? Let them build, doesn't he deserve it? BJP twists history. What did they say about Narayana Guru, Ambedkar & others? They say false things."

The reason behind Tipu Sultan statue

The Congress MLA made this announcement at Tipu Kannada Rajyotsava in Mysuru. He stated that this will be a "symbol of actual history" around him. "A 100-feet-tall statue of Tipu Sultan will be erected in Mysuru or Srirangapatna which will stand as a symbol of the actual history around him. The BJP government has been distorting the history around Tipu Sultan and is bent on running his legacy down. Hence, there was an urgent need to build this statue," he said.

Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations in Karnataka

Earlier for Tipu Sultan Jayanti, members of AIMIM clashed with opposition members of Sri Rama Sena over the celebrations at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi on November 10.