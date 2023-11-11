trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686863
BJP Unveils Its Manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' For Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections; Check Key Promises Made

The BJP top brass, including its chief JP Nadda, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and state BJP head VD Sharma, launched their manifesto for the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The BJP top brass, including its chief JP Nadda, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and state BJP head VD Sharma, launched their manifesto for the upcoming Assembly election in the state. BJP manifesto promises free education to girls from poor families up to post-graduation. The ruling party also promised procurement of wheat at Rs 2,700 and paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal.

Speaking at the occasion, BJP National President JP Nadda said, “…The state budget has grown by 14 times… The gross state domestic product has soared by 19 times… We are committed to the politics of performance… We have also ensured that the benefits reach the grassroots… We delivered on our promises…”

Addressing the event, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “…PM Modi has given us his assurance that we will implement this manifesto as our blueprint for the development of Madhya Pradesh and for the well-being of its people. I feel proud to say that, whatever we envisioned and declared, we strived to accomplish it… When we saw that girls are aborted in the womb… We introduced the scheme like the Ladli Laxmi Yojana”

