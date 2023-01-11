'BJP using Governors as 'karyakartas'...' Mallikarjun Kharge slams centre amid Tamil Nadu vs Thamizhagam row

New Delhi: Reacting to the tussle between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor R N Ravi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that the BJP is using governors as 'karyakartas' (party workers). Kharge said that the "brazen overstepping of the Constitution" by a few of them recently has sullied federal structure of Indian polity. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Monday triggered a huge political row after he said that ‘Tamizhagam’ rather than ‘Tamil Nadu’ would be a more appropriate name for the state. The row began in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday as the Governor arrived for his customary address. Ravi had a face-off with the state government in the Assembly where Chief Minister M K Stalin, also president of the ruling DMK, piloted a resolution against the Governor's deviation from his customary address to the house. Following the face-off, the governor staged an unprecedented walkout from the assembly.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge said, "BJP’s deliberate design to denigrate the Constitutional office of Governors by using them as 'karyakartas',in states ruled by opposition is an assault on Democracy. Brazen overstepping of the Constitution by few Governors recently,has sullied Federal structure of our polity."

"Governors have to function within the framework of the Constitution and cannot insult the Legislature of which they are a part of. But they are being manipulated by their Delhi masters to create social and political unrest in states ruled by parties other than BJP which is dangerous," the Congress president alleged.

