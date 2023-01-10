topStoriesenglish
Tamizhagam row: '#Getout Ravi' posters surface in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Governor's effigy burnt

The row began in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday as the Governor arrived for his customary address at the opening session. Members of the ruling DMK and its allies, the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) started raising slogans against the Governor before staging a walkout from the Assembly.DMK MLAs raised slogans such as `Don`t impose BJP, RSS ideology`.

Chennai: Amid the row over Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi`s remark that ‘Tamizhagam’ rather than ‘Tamil Nadu’ would be a more appropriate name for the state, posters reading #Getout Ravi` have surfaced in Valluvar Kottam and Anna Salai areas of West Chennai. According to news agency ANI, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) workers are protesting in Coimbatore demanding the removal of Governor RN Ravi from his post by Centre after he reportedly skipped certain parts of his speech in Assembly on Monday leading to a row over his Tamizhagam remark.

 

 

Protesters were also seen burning his effigy and shouting slogans.

 

 

Amid all this, CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan has tweeted that the invitation from Governor's House for the Pongal festival mentions him as Tamilzagam Governor, while he was mentioned as Tamil Nadu Governor in the invitation for the portrait ceremony earlier. This is also likely to further escalate the row.

 

 

Meanwhile, #Getout Ravi` has also become a top trend on Twitter. The row began in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday as the Governor arrived for his customary address at the opening session.

Members of the ruling DMK and its allies, the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) started raising slogans against the Governor before staging a walkout from the Assembly.DMK MLAs raised slogans such as `Don`t impose BJP, RSS ideology`.

The DMK and allies opposed the Governor`s stand and accused him of toeing the BJP`s ideological position.`This is not Nagaland, this is proud Tamil Nadu`, the legislators chanted.

However, Governor Ravi continued delivering his address amid the uproar. The treasury bench also demanded a ban on online gambling. The ruling party legislators accused the Governor of sitting on a Bill banning online gambling. There is an ongoing tussle between the ruling DMK and the Raj Bhavan over several Bills which are pending the Governor`s assent, including the one against online gambling and wager-based online games.

In total, 21 Bills passed in the Assembly are pending with Raj Bhavan, as of December 2022, sources said. 

