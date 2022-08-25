New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Thursday (August 25, 2022) visited Rajghat where they paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and prayed for failure of alleged "Operation Lotus" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After a meeting of the AAP legislators at his residence, Kejriwal, along with his MLAs, went to Rajghat. Kejriwal today questioned the source of the Rs 800 crore allegedly offered by the BJP to 40 AAP MLAs for switching sides.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP MLAs arrive at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. https://t.co/PFErZ4gA7N pic.twitter.com/zykUvgCgXw — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

"Even mattresses and walls at my deputy Manish Sisodia's residence were searched by the CBI but not even a single unaccounted penny was found. A day after the CBI's raids, Sisodia was approached by the BJP with an offer of the chief minister's post and to betray Kejriwal. I am lucky to have Sisodia, who has no greed for the chief minister's post," Kejriwal told reporters.

Kejriwal also said people have elected a "hardcore honest" government in Delhi, which will not betray them.

BJP's "Operation Lotus" has failed in Delhi, the AAP leader said today, asserting that it will stay in touch with its MLAs to ensure they do not get influenced by the saffron party. Earlier, AAP alleged that 40 of its Delhi MLAs were targeted by the BJP with an offer of Rs 20 crore each to switch sides, even as all the 62 of its legislators were accounted for during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here.

BJP's 'Operation Lotus' has failed in Delhi: AAP

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the country has seen BJP's tactics of luring MLAs of other parties in states such as Maharashtra and Goa.

"We are glad that 'Operation Lotus' failed in Delhi. We have recently seen in other states be it Maharasthra or Goa how the BJP lured MLAs and tried to topple governments, but it has not been able to do that in Delhi," Bhardwaj said.

"We will stay in touch with our MLAs and ensure they don't get influenced. We will keep an eye on the BJP and its future actions," he added.

Will 'purify' memorial with Ganga Jal: BJP

After AAP visit to Raj Ghat against 'Operation Lotus', BJP said its workers will sprinkle 'Ganga Jal' on Mahatma Gandhi's memorial to "purify" it. The BJP today claimed that the AAP leaders' visit to Raj Ghat was part of their theatrics to divert people's attention from the controversy surrounding the liquor policy.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said his party has been consistently asking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to come clean on its excise policy, but the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation has been trying every possible trick in the book to divert people's attention elsewhere.

"The fact that they (AAP leaders) have gone to the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi means they have definitely committed an act which is to be considered a sin. So, in order to purify it, the BJP workers will sprinkle Ganga Jal on the Samadhi," Trivedi said.

"The BJP is asking pointed questions. However, the AAP is beating around the bush and evading the questions," he added.

(With agency inputs)