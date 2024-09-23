Jammu Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday campaigned for National Conference candidate Tanveer Sadiq on the picturesque Dal Lake in Kashmir, utilizing the iconic shikara boats to connect with voters. The event was a vibrant display of color, with enthusiastic supporters chanting NC slogans and singing party songs.

Speaking to the media, Omar said, “BJP wants a hung assembly in Jammu Kashmir so that they can extend governor rule further in Jammu Kashmir, but there will be no hung assembly. The NC-Congress alliance will form a government, which is why we have created a pre-poll alliance with Congress. We will ensure that BJP cannot extend governor rule in Jammu Kashmir.”

When asked about BJP’s top leadership being stationed in Jammu, Omar said, “BJP has no stake in Kashmir, which is why they are focusing their efforts on the Jammu campaign and using it for central politics. They target Jammu and we are aware of their behavior towards Muslims across the country, where 14% of Muslims reside, yet they haven't found a single Muslim to represent in Parliament.”

Omar highlighted the beauty of the region, saying, “This is a beautiful place in the world, and we are fortunate to live here. However, amidst this beauty, many people face hardships, and they will express their feelings through their votes.” He emphasized their efforts to reach every corner to educate people about the BJP's plans.

Omar alleged that all parties in Kashmir are uniting to oppose the NC-Congress alliance. He added, “We don’t need a survey, but from what we hear from the people, we are confident that the NC-Congress will form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.”