MAMATA BANERJEE

'BJP wants to conduct 'Sting Operation' to TRAP...', Mamata Banerjee ADVISES ministers to be more CAREFUL

Mamata Banerjee: In that meeting on Thursday, the Chief Minister further instructed that no one should sign anywhere without reading the file thoroughly. Nothing written on a plain white paper should be signed. Care should be taken that there is no space above and below the signature where anything else can be written.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 12:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mamata also reminded the ban on red and blue lights in the cars of the ministers.
  • The most significant directive is that henceforth ministers will have to submit income tax returns to the government.
  • The chief minister said that the work of the state ministers will also be determined separately.

After the reshuffle, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided the priorities of the ministers in the first meeting of the cabinet. Some of these issues, however, are new and significant. The most significant directive is that henceforth ministers will have to submit income tax returns to the government. A system is being introduced to submit the copy of the 'slip' of the return received by the tax payer after filing the income tax to the office of the Chief Secretary. The chief minister said that the work of the state ministers will also be determined separately.

In that meeting on Thursday, the Chief Minister further instructed that no one should sign anywhere without reading the file thoroughly. Nothing written on a plain white paper should be signed. Care should be taken that there is no space above and below the signature where anything else can be written. At the same time, the Chief Minister also reminded the ban on red and blue lights in the cars of the ministers. According to her instructions, no minister can take police-pilot within Kolkata. District Ministers will have to leave the pilot before entering Kolkata after coming through the highway. Similarly those who are ministers of Kolkata cannot take pilot before crossing Kolkata border.

While warning the ministers about the rules of work, Mamata said on this day, “BJP has set a trap. Wanting to conduct a 'sting operation'. 500 people will be employed in various ways. So work carefully. One should always be careful.'' 

