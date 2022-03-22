हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mehbooba Mufti

BJP wants to divide India into many Pakistans, says Mehbooba Mufti- Watch

"Jinnah made one Pakistan but they (BJP) want to make many Pakistans" by diving this country, said Mehbooba Mufti.  

Image credit: ANI
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday (March 22) alleged that BJP wants to divide the country into many Pakistans. Addressing the public in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba PDP leader said, that the Bhartiya Janata Party wants to fight with Pakistan and no communal harmony should prevail in Hindus and Muslims in the country.

"Jinnah made one Pakistan but they (BJP) want to make many Pakistans" by diving this country, said Mehbooba Mufti.
Mufti further said that BJP is now involving Babar and Aurangzeb who invaded India hundreds of years ago and are irrelevant for the country now.

Reacting to the hijab row, the PDP chief alleged, 'right now they (BJP) are asking girls not to wear Hijab, they will ask all of us to wear 'Bhagwa' (Saffron) coloured clothes in coming days.

Praising the Congress party, Mehbooba Mufti said, "The party might have done some bad things in the past 50 years but it kept the nation safe."

